FOX NEWS:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that while Ukraine was not eager to have a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his country has to face the reality that communication will likely be needed to end the war.

“There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I’m not telling you that to me our people are eager to talk to him, but we have to face the realities of what we are living through,” he said in an address.

“What do we want from this meeting … We want our lives back … We want to reclaim the life of a sovereign country within its own territory,” he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia did not seem to be ready for peace talks.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that it expects Ukraine to accept Russia’s demands and “the understanding of the real situation that exists de-facto.”

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has not let up and its military on Friday pounded the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled eastern province of Ukraine.

