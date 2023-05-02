Ukraine must ensure that it has exhausted all of its military options against Russia, as “there is no diplomatic solution to this war,” and China should not be playing a major role in such talks as that is to Russia’s benefit, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik said on Newsmax on Sunday.

“We have seen it in the past with all the negotiations with Russia, with Russia breaking the deal,” Rudik said on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.”

She also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, by speaking with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin “drag this war into a war of attrition.”

“Recently Putin welcomed the call between President Zelenskyy and Xi, so it’s definitely bad for us,” Rudik said. “Right now we need to make sure that we exhaust all the military options before we can even start thinking about negotiations, and the question will remain the same. All in all, who will make sure that Russia will keep their part of the deal.”

As of now, “there is not an organization and not a leader in the whole world who will make sure that Putin will never attack us again,” Rudik added. “This is what we are fighting for.”

