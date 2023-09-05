Ukraine Money Train: Kyiv Spending $100 Million Per Day on War, Says Ousted Defence Minister

Ukraine is spending approximately $100 million a day on the war against Russia, outgoing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with state media.In a lengthy sit-down with state-owned Ukrinform for his first interview since his ousting on Sunday, the former defence minister attempted to dispel suggestions of his involvement in the mounting corruption scandals swirling around the war effort.When pressed on the allocation of money donated by the public to the military since Russia’s invasion, Reznikov said that such donations have been minimal in comparison to foreign funding and taxation, claiming that only 3 per cent of the war has been subsidised by public donations.

Then, in perhaps the most candid look into the allocation of resources since the war began, the ex-defence minister said that around $100 million is being spent by the state on the conflict every day.“A day of war costs us 100 million dollars,” he said. “The army today is the largest consumer of funds. But funds are also needed for the maintenance of the country as a whole: for infrastructure, for reconstruction, for supporting the socially vulnerable.”Reznikov credited the working citizens of Ukraine for propping up the military budget “because they pay taxes and these taxes go to the budget, and from this budget, they also go to the army. Therefore, you have to work and pay taxes.”However, he did not reveal how much of the daily 100 million spent on the war came from the Ukrainian people as opposed to being subsidised by taxpayers in the United States and Europe.

