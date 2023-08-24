Ukraine launches ‘special operation’ in Russian-occupied Crimea

Unique footage from the GUR: the unit of the GUR of the Artan MO is performing a combat mission on the territory of the Ukrainian Crimea🔥



"Greetings to everyone with a view of the Crimean Peninsula! Happy Independence Day! Glory to Ukraine!" pic.twitter.com/qo55uCDzOy — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 24, 2023

Ukraine’s navy and military intelligence carried out a “special operation” overnight in which units landed on Russian-occupied Crimea, the defense ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) said on Thursday.The operation, which Reuters was unable to independently confirm, would amount to a rare demonstration that Ukrainian forces are able to stage ground operations in Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014.

Brief and dark video footage posted alongside the statement showed a small motorboat moving through water at night near a coastline. HUR said the landing point was on the western tip of Crimea, near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak.

READ MORE