NEW YORK POST:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he is willing to compromise with Russia on the Donbass region — because to try to force Russian forces completely from Ukraine would lead to World War III, according to Reuters.

The stunning reported development came as Ukraine’s top military-intelligence official said he believes Russia is backing off taking the country’s capital of Kyiv to instead focus on the southern and eastern portions of the country — to try to split the nation into two.

“[Russia] will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country,’’ claimed Brig. Gen. Kirill Budanov.

“This is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” the military chief said.

