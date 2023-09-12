Ukraine is set to receive longer-range US missiles armed with cluster bombs, granting Kyiv the ability to cause significant damage deep within Russian-held territory

The US could soon send longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine, giving Kyiv the ability to cause significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory, officials have said.The Biden administration is close to approving the shipment, according to the officials, after seeing the success of cluster munitions delivered in 155 mm artillery rounds in recent months.

Washington is now considering shipping either or both Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile range packed with cluster bombs, three officials said.’Now is the time,’ one said as Ukraine’s forces are hoping for a major breakthrough in their counteroffensive, which they suggest the weapons could help provide.Last week Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the US providing the long-range missiles and that he hoped for a positive decision.

