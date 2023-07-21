Ukraine’s ambassador to London appeared to side with the British government when it said Zelensky would be wise to start showing more gratitude to the Western nations showering the country with tens of billions of equipment and cash, a move that has cost him his position.

One of Ukraine’s top ambassadors, Vadym Prystaiko — the point man for communication with one of the country’s most supportive allies in its defensive war against Russia — has been fired, just days after he said President Zelensky’s “sarcasm” towards his Western underwriters wasn’t “healthy”.

The news of the dismissal came in a Presidential Decree, signed by Zelensky, which announced the “dismissal of V. Prystayk from the positions of Ambassador… to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)”. The IMO is a U.N. agency that regulates safety at sea and is headquartered in London on the River Thames.

Although the note recalling Prystaiko gives no reason for his dismissal, it comes just days after a small controversy brewed about Ukraine’s attitude towards its allies, from whom all military support has so far been met only with demands for more.

Speaking at the NATO annual conference, the British Defence Minister — a staunch Ukraine ally and likely making the remark for the benefit of others rather than the United Kingdom — said: “There is a slight word of caution here, which whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude…if you’re persuading countries to give up their stocks”.

