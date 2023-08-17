Ukraine Enraged as NATO Official Suggests Ceding Land to Russia in Exchange for Membership

Ukraine has rebuffed suggestions from a top NATO official to cede some of its territory to Russia in exchange for a possible deal to receive membership into the Western military alliance. Speaking in front of an audience in Norway this week, Stian Jenssen, the chief of staff for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, floated the idea of a potential peace agreement to bring an end to the war in Ukraine in which Kyiv surrenders some of its territory to Russia and Moscow, in turn, drops its opposition to its neighbour joining the American-led NATO alliance. “I think that a solution could be for Ukraine to give up territory, and get NATO membership in return,” Jenssen said according to Verdens Gang, adding that “it is important that we discuss our way through this.”

“There is significant movement in the question of future NATO membership for Ukraine. It is in everyone’s interest that the war does not repeat itself,” the Norwegian said. “Russia is struggling enormously militarily, and it seems unrealistic that they can take new territories. Now it is rather a question of what Ukraine manages to take back,” he added. Jenssen did caveat that his suggestion was not official NATO policy and that “it must be up to Ukraine to decide when and on what terms they want to negotiate”. Yet this caveat was apparently not convincing for the Ukrainians, with a chief advisor to President Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak branding the suggestions of a territory swap for NATO membership as “ridiculous”.

READ MORE