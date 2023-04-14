Russia said Thursday it had cut off Ukrainian forces inside Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted supply lines were still open into the besieged city, as video emerged showing incendiary munitions raining down from above.

Russian troops have been battling since last summer to capture the city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000, and whose fall would now mostly present a symbolic victory for Vladimir Putin. Analysts say its tactical benefits are limited.

MailOnline was unable to verify the status on the ground in the eastern city, which has turned into the longest and bloodiest fight since Russia invaded Ukraine – with casualties believed to be in their tens of thousands.

The Russian army said its airborne troops were ‘blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units.’

It also said that Wagner mercenary units were advancing in Bakhmut.

