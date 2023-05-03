Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin in a double drone strike on the Kremlin overnight.

Moscow said it had foiled the attempt and furiously decried the attack as ‘a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.’

But Ukraine quickly responded to the accusation – the most dramatic Russia has levelled against Kyiv since invading its neighbour more than 14 months ago – saying it has ‘nothing to do’ with the alleged attack.

‘We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin,’ a senior aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

‘But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack others.’

