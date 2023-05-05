A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on Thursday, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia’s lead delegate.

🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament.



The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 4, 2023

Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page.

The incident took place in a hallway of the parliament building, where the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.

Earlier in

the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia’s lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.

Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament’s head, issued a stiff rebuke.

“I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish,” he said.

