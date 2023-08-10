Ukraine Declares Open Season on Russian Supply Vessels

Ukraine says it considers all Russian transport vessels in the Black Sea legitimate targets, the “weakest link” in Russia’s supply lines, just days after President Zelensky threatened Russia would have no navy left if they kept attacking his country.Russian ports and ships, including those exporting oil from Russia, are military targets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s economics advisor has said, according to Politico. The step to strike further away from Ukraine’s coasts is part of the fallout from Russia blowing up the grain deal that provided a safe corridor for merchant ships to carry Ukrainian exports out of the Black Sea last month: Ukraine says these developments are revenge.

Per Politico, Zelensky Advisor Oleg Ustenko said: “Everything the Russians are moving back and forth on the Black Sea are our valid military targets… This story started with Russia blocking the grain corridor, threatening to attack our vessels, destroying our ports.“Our maritime infrastructure is under constant attack.”In July, Ukraine declared Russia’s Black Sea ports areas of military activity, causing the insurance premiums of merchant shipping in those areas to soar, making dealing with Russian commerce more expensive for outsiders. Ukraine’s declaration stated: “all vessels in the Black Sea waters, heading to the ports of the Russian Federation or to the temporarily occupied ports of Ukraine, may be considered for risk assessment as vessels carrying a military cargo.”

