Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a US private company said.

Maxar Technologies MAXR.N also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.

Air sirens have also been heard in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Bila Tserkva, as well as in Volyn, Ternopil, and Rivne oblasts early Tuesday morning, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Russian troops based in the country’s Far East will hold drills in the Astrakhan province which lies on the border between the European and Asian parts of Russia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s eastern military district as saying on Tuesday.

