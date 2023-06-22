President Zelensky accuses some in Western nations of having unrealistic expectations about how quickly Ukraine would be able to rout the Russian occupation, but nevertheless conceded that even by his own perspective, the counter-offensive was going “slower than desired”.

The long-anticipated counter-offensive of Ukrainian forces trained and equipped by NATO allies has been underway for around three weeks, but so far victories have been restricted to handfuls of villages retaken. Comparing daily intelligence digest maps published by the Ministry of Defence show occupied territories in southeast Ukraine before the counteroffensive, at its commencement, and today basically unchanged.

Speaking to the sense of disappointment that some might feel — not least the Western nations sponsoring Kyiv by pouring billions of dollars of aid into Ukraine’s military to push back Russia — President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK state broadcaster the BBC that progress has been “slower than desired” but that he would not be forced to try and push harder.

He told the broadcaster: “Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best.”

Zelensky attributed this expectation of rapid victory among some in the West, apparently, to an understanding of war gleaned from movies. He said: “Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not”.

READ MORE