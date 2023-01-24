A string of senior Ukraine government officials were sacked or resigned amidst a flurry of corruption claims Tuesday, with those shown the door accused of taking illicit payments as the Ministry of Defence allegedly signed overinflated military contracts.

Reports of foul play in Ukraine’s high offices first broke over the weekend, with critics pointing to under the table payments to deputy ministers and suspect military equipment contracts, however only now are details being made public and those accused named.

AFP reports Deputy Defence Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko and Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Simonenko are among the officials who have allegedly departed.

The Guardian details the comprehensive list of dismissals is long. It sets out Tymoshenko personally asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to relieve him of his duties as part of the wave of exits.

The move comes amid a corruption scandal which saw Infrastructure deputy Vasyl Lozinskyi sacked and detained for an alleged theft of $400,000 from the winter aid budget.

Military-grade weaponry in Ukraine has previously alleged to have been sold on to international buyers on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, including some hardware made in the United States, as Breitbart News reported.

