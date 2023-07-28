Ukraine Charges Zelensky Party Politician For Going on Holiday During Wartime

A member of parliament from Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party has been accused by the intelligence services, accused of breaking the ban on non-essential foreign travel to enjoy the Maldives.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday they were investigating a Member of Parliament for breaking the wartime rules on foreign travel, allowing servants of the state only to leave the country on official business, when he took his family to the exclusive Waldorf Astoria hotel in the Malvices in mid-July.

The Member of Parliament in question has been named by several Ukrainian news outlets as Yuri Aristov, a politician from President Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party. Radio Free Europe reports the Ukrainian parliament voted to punish Aristov on Thursday evening by stripping him of his parliamentary mandate, meaning he has now lost his seat over the issue.

