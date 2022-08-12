Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday renewed his almost weekly call for Western nations to do more to help his besieged nation in its fight against invading Russian forces.

Financial donations remain a top priority closely followed by a call for advanced fighter jets and associated trainers.

“The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” Zelensky said while meeting defense leaders at a Denmark conference aimed at ensuring foreign supplies continue delivering weapons, training, and demining work in his country.

“We need armaments, munitions for our defense,” the leader added, speaking via a live link from Ukraine.

