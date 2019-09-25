NEW YORK POST:

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of President Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, in which the two discuss corruption in the country and how Joe Biden “stopped” an investigation into his son, Hunter.

In the conversation, Trump mentions that a Ukrainian prosecutor “was very good and he was shut down and that’s really unfair.”

He then suggested that President Volodymyr Zelensky get in contact with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, and Attorney General William Barr.

“The other thing,” Trump said, according to the transcript of the July 25 chat, which lasted 30 minutes. “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son. That Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me,” he said.

Zelensky assured Trump that he would look into the situation.

“The next prosecutor general will be 100 percent my person, my candidate who will be approved by the Parliament,” he told Trump.