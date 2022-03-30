NEW YORK POST:

Ukrainian forces may have struck back inside Russia on Tuesday with their first significant shelling.

A Ukrainian missile appeared to have hit a temporary Russian military encampment outside Belgorod, in Russia’s village of Krasny Oktyabr, about 40 miles from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, said the Russian state-run news agency Tass.

Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties, but an emergency service worker told Tass that 4 Russian soldiers were injured.

Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up, but the source of the explosion could not be immediately confirmed outside of Tass.

If verified, the strike would apparently be the first that struck a military target inside Russia and wounded soldiers. Last week, Tass said two men were hurt when a shell from Ukraine exploded in the same area.

