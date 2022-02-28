ABC AUSTRALIA:

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are now underway on the border of Belarus, according to Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

The Ukraine President’s office has said its main goals are an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The delegation includes Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said “as every hour of conflict brings new casualties among Ukrainian soldiers, we are definitely interested in reaching any agreements as soon as possible”.

