Ukraine has admitted its special units are trying to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin as a top priority.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is also on the hit list alongside senior Russian military commanders including General Sergei ‘Armageddon’ Surovikin, the second most powerful commander in Ukraine’s military intelligence service, Vadym Skibitsky, said.

But Skibitsky told Die Welt that it’s difficult to assassinate Putin because the Russian despot ‘stays holed up’ – although he ‘is now beginning to stick his head out’.

But when he does appear publicly the Ukrainian spy agency is ‘not sure whether it’s really him’, Skibitsky said in a reference to Putin’s alleged use of body doubles even at prominent events.

Skibitsky said Putin ‘notices that we’re getting ever closer to him’. His comments come as US spy agencies said they believe that a drone attack on the Kremlin this month was likely orchestrated by Ukrainian spies or military intelligence units.

