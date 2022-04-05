NY Post

Ukrainian activists claim to have identified the so-called “Butcher of Bucha,” a decorated Russian commander leading the unit that massacred hundreds of civilians in what is being widely condemned as genocide. Lt. Col. Azatbek Omurbekov, thought to be around 40, was first identified by InformNapalm, a Ukrainian volunteer group that monitors Russia’s military and special services. It shared his home address as well as email and telephone number, calling him the “military villain” behind the massacre in Bucha, the suburb of Kyiv where bodies have been left strewn in the street or thrown into mass graves. The group IDed Omurbekov as leading the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, which the war-torn nation’s Ministry of Defense also blamed online for “committing war crimes” in Bucha.

