The British government will reportedly introduce mandatory age checks for illegal migrants who claim to be children as a migrant claiming to be 17 to better his chances at receiving asylum was revealed to be a 42-year-old former ISIS fighter with a full beard.

In a concession to the right wing of his party, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly agreed to amend the upcoming Illegal Migration Bill to require that migrants claiming to be minors undergo physical checks, such as x-rays of teeth and hands or MRI scans of knee and collar bones to determine whether or not they are in reality an adult, the Times of London reported.

The issue of illegals claiming to be children in order to better their chances of receiving asylum has been a longstanding issue in Britain, with an average of 355 alleged child migrants being exposed as adults between 2012 and 2020, even before mandatory age tests. Campaigners have long been calling for tests — many European nations have used them for years to detect fraud, as child migrants understandably receive preferential treatment — but the idea has been repeatedly rejected as somehow inhumane.

To take advantage of the system as it stands, it is common practice for boat migrants to ditch their identity documents before entering Britain. This frustrates attempts to deport them back to their home countries, and therefore border officials have so far mostly had to go on the word of the migrants themselves as to how old they are.

READ MORE