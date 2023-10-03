UK to Ban Trans Biological Males from Female Hospital Wards and Prevent Sex Offenders from Changing Gender

The British government will reportedly ban transgender individuals from female hospital wards and prevent convicted sex offenders from changing their gender as the struggling Conservative Party looks to throw some red meat to the base before the next general election.

The Tory Party conference in Manchester will reportedly see top members of Rishi Sunak’s government announce crackdowns on the excesses of the transgenderism movement, as the government continues to fail on the two main issues concerning the voter base, cutting the seven-decade-high tax rate and cutting both legal and illegal immigration.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay will use his speech at the conference to announce a war on “wokery” in the healthcare system, including a ban on biological males claiming to be transgender from being placed in female-only hospital wards.

Barclay is also set to mandate the return of “sex-specific” language in the National Health Service (NHS), which faced criticism for promoting leftist gender ideology, such as removing references to women in guidance about female-only cancers and promoting so-called gender-neutral terms like “chestfeeding” to supposedly be more inclusive of biological men who believe they can provide sustenance to newborns from their chests.

READ MORE