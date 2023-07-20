Britain is bracing for a potential surge of Islamist terrorism as a swath of convicted terrorists are set to be released from prison this year, the Home Office has warned.

According to a counter-terrorism strategy report published this week, between 40 and 50 terrorists are set to be released from prison in Britain this year as their sentences expire, leading to an increased threat that could potentially “last for decades”.

The analysis from the Home Office stated that “by far the biggest terrorist threat comes from Islamism,” which has accounted for 67 per cent of the terror attacks in the UK since 2018 and has represented 75 per cent of the caseload of the MI5 security service.

“Islamist terror groups, including Daesh and al-Qaida, continue to seek to plan and enable attacks in countries such as the UK,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned.

Some of the convicted terrorists set to be released this year include some of the first British nationals to have travelled to Syria to fight on behalf of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), including Zubair Sarwa, who has already been released after serving nine years for joining a foreign terror group.

