New York Post:

The first Briton diagnosed with coronavirus reckons he cured himself with “hot whisky and honey.”

Teacher Connor Reed, 25, told The Sun that he thought he was “going to die” when he was hospitalized two months ago in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak that has killed more than 360 people.

Yet he claims he refused to take antibiotics — and instead used an inhaler and “drank a hot whisky with honey until that ran out.”

“It’s an old fashioned remedy but it seemed to do the trick,” he told the UK paper. “I am proof coronavirus can be beaten.”

Reed, who moved to Wuhan last summer to teach English, went to a hospital after a bad cough left him struggling to breathe, he said.