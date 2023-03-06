A supermarket shopper has described ‘customers fighting over the last box of cucumbers’ on the first day that Aldi and Tesco imposed rationing on some of its fresh produce. The two retailers announced limits on purchases of certain fruit and vegetables on Thursday.

It followed similar moves from Morrisons and Asda, with four major supermarkets now limiting the number of items people can buy across items such as peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. The temporary measures are in response to a nationwide shortage of some fruit and veg.

Bad weather and transport issues in Spain and Morocco have left some stores across the UK with dwindling supplies and empty shelves. And with industry officials warning that the problem could continue for a ‘few weeks’ to come, it seems that shoppers are growing increasingly frustrated in the aisles.

One customer claimed people were ‘fighting over the last box of cucumbers’ within hours of Aldi and Tesco bringing in restrictions. Responding to a photograph on Twitter showing empty tomato trays in one Asda store, @Joursans said: “In Aldi and Tesco yesterday it was yes, we have no tomatoes.

