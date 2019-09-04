BREITBART:

The UK’s suicide rate has risen for the first time in five years, with men still three times more likely than women to take their own lives.

The country saw its first increase since 2013, with 6,507 suicides recorded in 2018 compared to the year before when 5,821 people took their own lives, a rise of 11.8 per cent.

There were 17.2 male deaths per 100,000, with three-quarters of all suicides being by males, a proportion the Office for National Statistics said had been the case since the mid-1990s.

As well as the general disproportionate rate of male suicides over female, the ONS noted a “significant increase” in the suicide rate of males aged 10 to 24 and men aged over 75.