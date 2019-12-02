THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

English authorities placed the man who fended off terrorists during the 2017 attack on London Bridge on an anti-extremist watchlist out of concern over Islamophobia.

Roy Larner, 49, was deemed a hero after he ran out of a pub to stop three Islamic terrorists after they rammed a van through a crowd of people on London Bridge in 2017, killing seven. Larner was stabbed several times while fighting the men off.

Larner, who was dubbed the Lion of London Bridge for his actions, recalled the attack at the time saying, “They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,’” Larner said. “Like an idiot I shouted back at them … I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F— you, I’m Millwall.’”

Millwall was Larner’s favorite soccer team.

Larner has since been added to the United Kingdom’s “Prevent” program, a watchlist for those deemed to have anti-Islamic tendencies. Authorities claimed that they feared Larner was at risk for extremist behaviors because he had been contacted by individuals with ties to anti-Islamic groups.

Larner has been monitored by authorities and forced to take deradicalization courses.

“They treat me like a terrorist but I’m not political at all,” Larner told the Sun.