U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares a message to the public following his release from a London hospital, where he has battled coronavirus for nearly a week, according to officials. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for the coronavirus, his spokesman, James Slack, said Monday, one day after he was released from the hospital. He will “not immediately returning to work,” Slack said Monday, adding that Johnson had spoken to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for the prime minister during his illness, over the weekend. Johnson, 55, was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday and then went to Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, around 40 miles northwest of the capital. In a video message posted to Twitter after his release, the prime minister said: “It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.”

