NEW YORK POST:

A British politician is under investigation for manhandling a Greenpeace activist during a black-tie event in London, according to reports.

Mark Field, a Foreign Office minister, has been suspended for grabbing the protester, Janet Barker, Thursday night in a confrontation that was caught on video, BBC News reported.

Barker, in a red dress, was walking past Field, who was seated at a table, when he suddenly shoved her into a column, flipped her around and led her away while scruffing her neck.

Field said he acted “instinctively.”

“There was no security present and I was, for a split second, genuinely worried she might have been armed,” Field said in a statement to ITV News. “As a result I grasped the intruder firmly in order to remove her from the room as swiftly as possible.”