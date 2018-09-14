INFOWARS:

UK political party leader Anne Marie Waters was permanently banned by Twitter after she questioned why a police force was wasting its time monitoring offensive tweets when it should be prosecuting Muslim grooming gangs.

The controversy began when South Yorkshire Police posted a tweet asking people to “report non-crime hate incidents, which can include things like offensive or insulting comments, online, in person or in writing.” A police chief then appeared on a radio show during which he doubled down on the issue, claiming that victims of a Muslim woman who ran around Barnsley town center with a machete screaming “kill, kill, kill!” were only equally as traumatized as ethnic minorities who had their feelings hurt by mean online comments in the days after the attack. This led to a deluge of criticism, with many pointing out that there are currently 98 investigations into the poor response of South Yorkshire Police to Muslim grooming gangs in Rotherham and that their priorities appear to be mixed up.

Between 1997 and 2013, around 1,400 mostly white children were sexually abused in Rotherham by predominantly British-Pakistani men. In addition, violent crime in South Yorkshire is up by nearly 60% while stalking and harassment reports increased by a massive 158% over the last year. This prompted Waters, leader of anti-mass migration party For Britain, to accuse South Yorkshire Police of getting their priorities wrong.

“I was thrown off Twitter for saying that Muslims are raping girls in Rotherham,” Waters said in a Gab post. “But the police care more about tweets. So, just to repeat, Muslims are raping girls in Rotherham but the police care more about tweets.”