METRO UK:

The British public will be asked to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country under new plans to be announced next week.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will set out on Monday details of a new ‘sponsored’ humanitarian route to allow Ukrainians without family links to the UK to come here.

Ministers will launch a hotline and webpage where individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to offer rooms to those escaping the conflict, The Telegraph reports.

More than 2.3 million people have fled the war in Ukraine and an estimated 1.9 million are displaced within the country, a UN official said on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky News, Boris Johnson said: ‘On Monday, you’ll get from the Levelling Up Secretary, you’ll get the programme that will allow people to come in, so (if) people want to welcome (refugees) into their own homes, they can do so.’

Refugees who enter through the new route will be allowed to stay for an initial period of 12 months during which they will be entitled to work, claim benefits and access public services.

Officials will match them with offers of free accommodation from the sponsoring individuals and organisations who will be vetted to ensure it is safe and secure.

