THE DAILY CALLER:

A Muslim psychologist in the U.K. is facing an investigation over her support for a campaign that allegedly promotes death as a penalty for homosexuality.

The Health and Care Professions Council launched an investigation into Dr. Kate Godfrey-Faussett concerning her fitness to practice psychology, given her support for the Stop Relationship and Sex Education (Stop RSE) campaign. Godfrey-Faussett, who converted to Islam 25 years ago, argued in a speech against the “queering” of Muslims, saying those who experience same-sex attraction should receive psychological treatment.

She said Muslims in the U.K. were “turning to same-sex relationships because they haven’t had the guidance,” according to The Guardian.

The Stop RSE campaign, which Godfrey-Faussett has openly supported, reportedly posted materials to its website that advocated for flogging and killing gay people, according a Feb. 18 inquiry from the National Secular Society. The NSS filed its inquiry with the Health and Care Professions Council to ask whether the Stop RSE’s views on homosexuality, and by extension Godfrey-Faussett’s views on homosexuality, were compatible with the council’s treatment standards.