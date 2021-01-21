The migrant camp in Kent has been placed under lockdown after an outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus in the former army barracks amidst widespread flouting of the rules by the alleged asylum seekers.

At least 100 of the 400 migrant men housed in the Napier Barracks in Folkestone are believed to have contracted the coronavirus, which the government has blamed on the illegals for failing to abide by social distancing regulations and even refusing to take COVID-19 tests.

The government has not confirmed the exact number of cases in the camp but did state that the camp will be placed under strict lockdown conditions, according to The Guardian.

Chris Philp, the minister for immigration compliance, said: “Despite our best efforts a number of those accommodated at the site have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating.

Read more at Breitbart