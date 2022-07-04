Breitbart

The “worldwide obsession” with coronavirus vaccine delivery for children led to the unintended consequence of other routine inoculations being de-prioritised, a UK member of Parliament warned Sunday. Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Esther McVey, co-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on pandemic response, warned the global coronavirus outbreak saw “one condition prioritised above all else, including life-saving vaccinations against childhood diseases.” The former Cabinet minister argued polio’s return in the UK “could well be the latest example of how this approach created collateral damage that was entirely avoidable.” She added it was “time we acknowledged that our cure has been worse than the disease, especially for children.” The news came just two weeks after the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) observed coronavirus vaccination infrastructure should stay in place to ensure other diseases such as polio can be countered in the future. McVey said the first traces of polio in 40 years are a “worrying development” but “not surprising to the many experts who have been warning of the unintended consequences of our narrow focus on Covid-19.”

