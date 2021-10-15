AP News

A member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker David Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. The attack came five years after another lawmaker, Jo Cox, was murdered in her small-town constituency, and renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work representing voters. British politicians generally are not given police protection when they meet with their constituents. Essex Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea just after noon and arrested a man and recovered a knife. “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” police said. Sky News and others said Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in a residential area of Leigh-on-Sea, about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics worked at the scene without success to save his life. Amess had been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, and had served as a lawmaker since 1983, making him one of the longest-serving members of the House of Commons. A traditional Conservative on the right of his party, he was a well-liked member of Parliament with a reputation for working hard for his constituents and was well known for his ceaseless campaign to have Southend declared a city.

