An Islamist cleric who called for the beheading of non-Muslims and praised the September 11th terrorists was hosted by a Labour Party councillor in Northampton.

According to an investigation from GB News, Bangladeshi Islamist hate preacher Enayutullah Abbasi was given a tour of Northampton Guildhall by Labour Party councillor Enam Haque of the West Northamptonshire council.

According to the broadcaster, Abbasi has previously expressed support for Osama Bin Laden and called the September 11th terrorists “brave lions”. The cleric has also called for the death of non-Muslims as well as those belonging to the Indian Ahamdi sect of Islam.

“If anybody dares to criticise our Prophet (Mohammed) that person should be declared as a disbeliever and hence his/her head should be chopped off,” the hate preacher allegedly declared.

Abbasi had reportedly planned on an extensive speaking tour throughout the UK, however, however, the venues all cancelled their events following the GB News investigation and the cleric has since returned to Bangladesh.

