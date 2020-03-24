The Sun:

BRITAIN’S internet capacity could be “rationed” to prioritise critical apps and websites, experts have told The Sun.

It comes as networks and apps reveal how the coronavirus crisis places new pressures on the UK’s mobile and broadband infrastructure.

Online pressure rising

Social distancing means many Brits are now working from home.

And school closures means that some UK families have more free time than ever.

This is changing the way we use the internet – Vodafone told The Sun that it had seen a 30% increase in web traffic.

Importantly, the peak ‘rush hour’ traffic between 6pm and 8pm is ballooning outwards to between noon and 9pm, one insider revealed.

Now experts say that large-scale “internet rationing” projects could eventually go ahead.

This wouldn’t involve limiting users to specific amount of data.

But would mean prioritising important data over, say, entertainment – like movie-streaming or gaming.

Read more at The Sun