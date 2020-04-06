Breitbart:

British hospitals will trial a low-cost modern-day “iron lung” dubbed the Exovent, which may help beat the enormous ventilator shortage the country faces.

Developed by the Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group with the support of the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick and representatives from the Imperial NHS Trust and The Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital, the so-called Negative Pressure Ventilator (NPV) would fit over the torso of the patient and support their breathing without require them to undergo an induced coma or intubation, as with a standard Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilators (IPPV).

