Home Secretary Priti Patel has condemned the “hooliganism and thuggery” of Black Lives Matter supporters who have assaulted police officers and attacked statues and war memorials in recent months.

“This Government will always defend the right to protest,” said the Conservative MP, who heads the Home Office — the government department which is responsible, broadly speaking, for border control, law enforcement, and national security — at the Conservative Party conference.

Protest, Patel said, is a “fundamental pillar of our democracy — but the hooliganism and thuggery we have seen is not. It is indefensible.”

Read more at Breitbart