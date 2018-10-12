BREITBART:

Restaurants and supermarkets have been told to shrink pizzas or remove toppings under “drastic” new government plans to calorie cap thousands of foods sold in the UK.

Draft guidelines unveiled by Public Health England (PHE) would see recommended calorie limits set for regularly consumed items including sandwiches, cooking sauces, pies, soups, and processed meats, the Daily Telegraph reports.

While the limits would not be mandatory under current plans, which are part of a package aimed at reducing childhood obesity, the government has warned it would likely legislate if businesses failed to fall into line, with public health minister Steve Brine declaring the state was “willing to do whatever it takes to keep children healthy and well in this country”.

The majority of pizzas and pies available at popular chain restaurants in Britain currently would fall foul of the 928 calorie and 695 calorie limits outlined, respectively, in the guidelines, according to The Times, which named Sizzling Pubs’ Lentil and Parsnip Cottage Pie as a dish that would make the (calorie) cut demanded by the government.

Some ministers including the chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, have voiced opposition to the interventionist, anti-free market drive to change the public’s eating habits by the so-called Conservative Party, which recently brought in an unpopular “sugar tax” — the likes of which, researchers point out, penalise the poor and have never reduced obesity anywhere.