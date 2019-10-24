FOX NEWS:

A seasoned British doctor lost his government job as a medical assessor after more than three decades because he refused to renounce his Christian belief that gender is determined at birth.

Dr. David Mackereth, 56, a National Health Service employee, was fired from his post at the Department for Work and Pensions in July because he would not use a transgender pronoun, saying he believes “gender is defined by biology and genetics” and the “Bible teaches us that God made humans male or female.”

This month he lost his case before an Employment Tribunal in England, where the judge ruled his beliefs were “incompatible with human dignity.”