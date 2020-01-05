Breitbart:

A “devastated” Muslim man is demanding an apology and compensation after McDonald’s served him a “diabolical” Sausage McMuffin in Birmingham, England.

49-year-old Fida Hussain told MailOnline he purchases a breakfast of one Egg McMuffin, hash browns, and coffee from a McDonald’s drive-thru on Coventry Road, Small Heath, every morning — but on December 17th his daily routine took a “diabolical” turn.

“I trusted them. I was watching Judge Judy and bit into the McMuffin and knew instantly when I tasted it that it was meat,” he said of the fateful bite.

“I am a practising Muslim with a nice, long beard and proud of it so they knew,” insisted Mr Hussain, who MailOnline described as a “former self-employed courier” and father of four.

“I would like an apology and financial compensation. I’m devastated. It’s put me off McDonald’s and I’m mortified,” he added.

“It’s diabolical for a professional retailer that’s worldwide.”