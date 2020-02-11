NY POST

A British coronavirus “super spreader” says he’s fully recovered from the deadly illness — amid fears that he infected at least 11 other people, according to a new report. Steve Walsh is under quarantine at a London hospital after becoming infected at Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel during a conference for Servomex, a British gas company, the Sun reported. Walsh, 53, a businessman and local scout leader, then traveled to French ski chalet Les Contamine-Montoje with friends Bob and Catriona Saynor, according to the report. Both Bob and his 9-year-old son contracted the illness and are being treated at a French hospital.

