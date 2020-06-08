STORY BY NY POST

VIDEO FROM DAILY MAIL

A British cop was flung from her horse after crashing into traffic lights as it bolted during a violent Black Lives Matter protest — leaving her with a collapsed lung and broken ribs, according to reports. Disturbing video shows the police horse taking off as protesters hurled bottles and even a bike at it outside Downing Street on Saturday. The female cop slams into a traffic light, sending her flying off the back of the horse. She was left unconscious on the ground as protesters continued to hurl objects at her fellow mounted cops, clips show. Her terrified steed then galloped away from the central London protest — knocking over several people, other videos show, before it “made its own back to the stables nearby,” London’s Met Police said.

