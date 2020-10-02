Breitbart:

The British government is said to be considering off-shore asylum centres on old ferries, or even sending claimants to remote islands in the South Atlantic.

The government is reportedly considering turning retired ferries into floating asylum centres off of the British coast to hold would-be refugees until their claims are assessed, according to documents seen by The Times.

The newspaper of record has also been told the government was considering putting asylum seekers out in the North Sea on disused oil platforms, but ministers reportedly considered that option a “no go”. Putting migrants on ships, however, was considered the more realistic option.

Downing Street is also said to be brainstorming sending migrants to Moldova, Morocco, and Papua New Guinea, according to documents seen by The Guardian; however, those proposals had all been dismissed due to logistical issues or regional political instability.

The South Atlantic islands Ascension and St Helena, which are British overseas territories, are also options, according to leaked documents seen by the Financial Times. Housing migrants far from the United Kingdom, again, is reportedly considered less favourable options due to the cost and legal ramifications.

