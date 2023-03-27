A top charity in the UK has said that it will stop accepting grant applications while they take time to lecture board members about the claimed ills of colonialism, how to be “truly-anti-racist” and about white supremacy.

The Tudor Trust, a British charitable organisation which hands out £20 million per year in grants and awards to various causes, said that it has frozen its application for further grants until they have properly re-educated board members with far-left ideology on racial issues.

“Staff and trustees are still learning about racial justice, white supremacy culture and how racism exists within Tudor and the wider society in which we operate,” the charity said in a statement per The Times.

In order to correct alleged wrong-think within their ranks, the Tudor Trust forced white trustees to attend 12 hours of ‘anti-racist’ workshops in order to embark upon an effort of “looking inwards at our own understanding of racism and white supremacy”. Adding an ironically racist element to the training, black, Asian and other ethnic minority staff attended their own workshops in which the white staff were barred from attending.

