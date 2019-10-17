CNBC.com:
Key Points
- “We have a great new Brexit deal,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.
- He called on British lawmakers to back the deal when it’s put before Parliament on Saturday.
- The “Withdrawal Agreement” will now be put before EU leaders at their summit on Thursday and Friday, and then U.K. lawmakers at the weekend.
Negotiators from the U.K. and EU reached a draft Brexit deal in 11th-hour talks Thursday, although there are serious doubts that the agreement will be approved by U.K. lawmakers back in Westminster.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the deal “fair and balanced.”
