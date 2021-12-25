THE TIMES OF ISRAEL:

New data from the UK indicates that the effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine booster shots in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 as a result of the Omicron variant drops considerably within 10 weeks of receiving the inoculation.

But it also showed that protection afforded by Moderna boosters remained relatively strong for a longer period.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reviewed 68,489 Omicron cases in the country. It assessed that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were around 70 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease 2-4 weeks after getting a third shot (down from some 90% effective against the previously dominant Delta variant)

With Pfizer boosters, this dropped to 45% by 10 weeks, but Moderna booster effectiveness stayed at around 70% for at least 9 weeks.

In Israel, the vast majority of people were given Pfizer boosters.

